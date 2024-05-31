



2024 marks the end of an era for EBM as one of the genre’s leading progenitors, the Belgian sensation known as Front 242, announced earlier this year that the Black Out Tour would be the band’s final live performances. This year also marks 40 years since WaxTrax! Records licensed the band’s Endless Riddance 12-inch EP as the independent label’s fourth release, thus beginning a significant and longstanding friendship between the two legendary entities. To celebrate, WaxTrax! will be unveiling a 2024 Anniversary pressing of Endless Riddance to be released on June 7, containing the original three tracks – “Controversy Between,” “Sample D.,” and “Take One” – as well as the original U.S. artwork; along with the standard black vinyl, the label is also offering a clear vinyl run of the EP, limited to 1,250, with an additional 250 packaged with a special long sleeve shirt.







Pre-orders for the Endless Riddance reissue are available now via the WaxTrax! webstore, along with a very limited VIP package for Front 242’s shows in Chicago during the week of November 11-17; the November 15 and 16 dates are sold out. Besides a limited smoke grey pressing of Endless Riddance with alternate jacket, the VIP package includes access to the Front 242 Retrospective Exhibit (showcasing the band’s history, special items from the band’s personal archives, never-before-seen photographs, and more), the Front 242 pop-up bar, private access to the band’s soundcheck at Metro, meet & greets, a private bus tour, and a screening of the Body Machine Music documentary directed by Pietro Anton, plus panel discussion and Q&A session. Full details on the VIP package and events can be found here, A full listing of Black Out tourdates can be found on the Front 242 website.





Front 242

Website, Facebook, Instagram

WaxTrax! Records

Website, Website (WaxTrax! Films), Webstore, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)