



London electro and synthwave artist Night in Athens will be releasing a new album, titled Wasted Reflektions, on July 1 via Wave Records. Following up on the 2022 Crime Seen EP and 2021’s Metropolis, the new record sees NIA continuing to examine themes of modern existence and navigating the struggles of contemporary life; spearheaded by songs like “Nightshades,” “Pressure,” and the “Words Unspoken” single and video, the latter of which premiered on Post-Punk.com this past May, Wasted Reflektions draws heavy inspiration from time spent in London and Athens, cities in which NIA explains silence and invisibility allow for more contemplative and metaphorical observations of the chaos and diversity of urban life. As Night in Athens’ third album, Wasted Reflektions is available to pre-order via Bandcamp in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats.









