



Re:Mission Entertainment has released the second single from the forthcoming album from industrial/alt. rock band Warm Gadget. “Annoyed” follows up on the November 2023 reveal of “The Masses,” with the new single accompanied by a music video shot by Rafael Melo; a remix of the track by label mates and fellow industrial/rock upstarts Dread Risks is planned to arrive on March 29, with “Annoyed” now available to stream/purchase on Bandcamp. The new album, tentatively titled Sorrows, follows up on Warm Gadget’s Rituals EP, released in 2021; the band has released several remixes and standalone tracks in the interim, with Sorrows marking the sophomore full-length effort from the band after 2014’s Brides. The band has in the past collaborated heavily with Jeff Swearengin (Sleep Clinic, Rhys Fulber, genCAB, HexRx, Youth Code), and is currently comprised of Tim Vester and Colten Tyler Williams.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)