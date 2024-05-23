



Void Palace – the Los Angeles darkwave act helmed by Sebastian Siverand – will be performing a record release party this approaching Saturday for the new EP, Machine of Vision. Released on May 22, and available in digital and vinyl formats via Bandcamp, this marks the band’s third EP after Toska I and Hex Machine, both released in 2022; spearheaded by the “Machine of Vision” single in 2023, the new EP is in Void Palace’s words, the “culmination of over a year of research and development of emotion and how I express myself in this world.” Joining Void Palace on the stage are CryBoiii and Alizeh Winter, with this Saturday’s performance taking place with Club Flesh at the Catch One night club on Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles; with DJ sets by Gina Kuhn and Dôrmencē, the band will be sharing the stage with fellow L.A. acts Fuedal and Caress. The band hopes to continue performing live and to eventually tour throughout North America. Winter is best known as the founder and frontwoman of Vore Aurora, and has collaborated with the likes of Jason Alacrity, Strvngers, and After Effect; in 2021, she released the solo single “Sister Cities” and is an accomplished photographer and hair stylist in Hairroin Salon in Los Angeles.





Void Palace

Alizeh Winter

Vore Aurora

Catch One

Fuedal

Caress

Dôrmencē

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)