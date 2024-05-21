



It’s been more than two decades since the Bay Area electro/industrial outfit released its last album, and with the passing of founder Mike Wells in January of 2022, the prospects for Gridlock to return seem to have been dashed. However, fledgling imprint Viasonde has announced a vinyl reissue of the duo’s 1997 debut, The Synthetic Form, marking the first time the album will be releasd in the format; spanning two LPs in a limited run of 500 – 250 in standard black, and 250 in clear with black and bone splatter – and as a digital download, the reissue will include updated artwork, all packaged as a heartfelt tribute to Wells. With the blessing of the Wells family, Viasonde plans to reissue all four of Gridlock’s albums, with 50% of the proceeds from the vinyl sales to be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp, while a new video for album tracdk “Empty” created by M-ART was released on May 13.











Mike Wells first conceived Gridlock as a means to deviate from the San Francisco thrash metal scene and to cultivate his interest in experimental electronics – “heaviness through electronics.” Joined by former Skinlab guitarist Mike Cadoo, the duo’s initial output received numerous comparisons to Skinny Puppy; after the Sickness and Frozen demos, The Synthetic Form was released in 1997 via Pendragon Records, followed by Further in 1999, and 2001’s Trace on Unit Records, along with the Enzyme EP in 1998. After the destruction of the band’s studio in a house fire in 2000, added friction between Wells and Cadoo led to a shift in Gridlock’s sound, with 2003’s Formless, released on Hymen Records, demonstrating a more experimental IDM direction. The band was dissolved in 2005, with two tracks appearing on Hymen’s Travel Sickness compilation the following year. Since then, Cadoo has formed the goth/rock and post-punk duo Vague Lanes with Badger McInnes, releasing the Foundation and Divergence debut in 2022 with Swiss Dark Nights; he’s also further explored industrial and experimental electronics under such guises of Bitcrsh and Dryft, and owns the n5MD label. Wells and Cadoo had also formed the short-lived nü-metal band Under, releasing a demo in 1997.

Ilker Yücel