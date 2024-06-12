



“As creators, it’s our job to keep our eye on creation, not the audience.” So states Australian gothic and electro/industrial artist Velatine, whose latest single an acerbic declaration, “FCK YOU ALL.” Released on June 11, the song is producer Loki Lockwood’s response to the struggles of being an artist, with issues of mental health and substance abuse often overshadowing the joy of creation; “Somehow, we have to find that path where we’re fulfilled by the process, not the outcome,” he states, with Barb Dwyer providing additional vocals and appearing alongside Lockwood in the accompanying music video, directed and edited by Mark Bakaitis. Of their partnership on the song, Lockwood states that “even though we’re largely doing it and feeling invisible,” he and Dwyer both address their mutual joy and frustration, feeling the high of creation, and writing music ultimately for themselves. The single also includes an extended noise remix of the track by V17X, now available via Bandcamp. “FCK YOU ALL” follows the December 2023 release of “Nothing to Do with You,” which featured guest vocalist Inga Liljeström.









Velatine

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)