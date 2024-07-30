



From the highly acclaimed Sentimental Craving For Beauty album comes “My Blues,” the latest single and music video from band without a country VEiiLA. Starring Liza Dubinina in a series of slow motion loops, the video conveys the song’s themes of preserving moments of a beautiful past that no longer exists, yet can be brought to life and relived in imagination; “Past doesn’t exist,” VEiiLA states, “Yet, if you think about it, we truly live only in the past.” Drawing on quotations by existentialist philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre and author F. Scott Fitzgerald, much of the footage was culled from the personal archives of VEiiLA’s vocalist/guitarist Vif Nüte and keyboardist Bes Eirid, filmed approximately 10 years ago – “Fractions of tiny moments.”







Blending bluesy guitars and trip-hop beats, “My Blues” is the twelfth track on Sentimental Craving For Beauty, which was released via Projekt Records on September 8, 2023. Having garnered favorable reviews from numerous alternative music press outlets, and led the “Best Albums” charts on John Diliberto’s Echoes daily radio show, the album is now available in digital and CD formats on Projekt Records’ and VEiiLA’s Bandcamp pages.





VEiiLA

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Projekt Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)