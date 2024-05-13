



After a rigorous touring schedule across the U.K., France, and the southern United States, Detroit goth/rock duo Vazum spent nine months at work on a new studio release, titled Western Violence. Spearheaded by the “Blush” and “Breach” singles released earlier this year, the album is described by Zach Pliska and Emily Sturm as “a manifesto for the disillusioned, a rallying cry for the restless souls seeking truth in the midst of madness.” Drawing heavily on the pair’s experiences while touring, Western Violence is due for release on June 6 in digital and CD formats, and like all ov Vazum’s releases thus far, will be a name-your-price item on Bandcamp. The album follows up on Vazum’s 2023 “hits” collection V-, and marks the first full-length album of new material since 2021’s Unrated V; in the interim, the band also released the standalone “Double Stellium” single, and the Night Shade and The Precious Ones EPs.









