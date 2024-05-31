



Austin post-punk and new wave trio Urban Heat has released “Say the Words” as the second single from the forthcoming album, The Tower. Stating that it’s among the most personal songs he’s ever written, lead vocalist Jonathan Horstmann explains its themes revolving around the emotional implications of personal identity in a romantic relationship; written in the midst of struggles with his wife, from whom he is now separated, Horstmann states that “returning to that song and many others on the record can be quite hard for me,” going on to say that the lyrics in the bridge – “If we build an honest life, but we build it on a lie, where can you find the fault?” was especially difficult to write.







“Say the Words” follows up on “Seven Safe Places,” “Right Time of Night,” and “Sanitzier,” with all four songs to be featured on The Tower, due to arrive on August 16 via Artoffact Records. Produced by Ben Greenspan (Fences, Transviolet, Tillie) in Austin, the album also features live drums by Aaron Steele (Harry Styles, The Man, Leon Bridges), with the band rounded out by the primary rhythm section of Kevin Naquin and Paxel Foley. Horstmann comments that The Tower is “all of my fears, anxieties, and insecurities made manifest, and it will be so healing to exercise these internal demons alongside the amazing community that has formed around this project.” Urban Heat signed with Artoffact Records in late 2023, the label then releasing an expanded edition of 2022’s Wellness, which the band followed up with a tour of North America. Pre-orders for The Tower are now available via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.

