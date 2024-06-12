



2023 was a breakthrough year for the Austin post-punk and new wave trio, and Urban Heat are following up with not only a new album, but a U.S. tour to celebrate. Now signed to Artoffact Records, the band will be starting off its headlining tour with an appearance at Dark Ceremony Festival in Houston on Saturday, June 15, sharing the stage with the likes of Twin Tribes, SINE, Curse Mackey, Autumn, Clan of Xymox, The Chameleons, and more. With numerous dates scheduled throughout July, August, September, and October, Urban Heat will also be performing at such festivals as Obituary Fest in Dallas, Terminus in Calgary, Purple City Music Festival in Edmonton, and ColdWaves in Chicago. Joining the band as support will be Gvllow, and on select dates Grizz CLL, Delores Galore, and Wingtips. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Urban Heat’s website, while festival info, iteneraries, and tickets can be found on their respective websites.

The tour celebrates the August 16 release of The Tower via Artoffact Records, with the album having already been spearheaded by such singles as “Seven Safe Places,” “Right Time of Night,” “Sanitizer,” and most recently “Say the Words,” with at least one more single to be revealed before the album’s arrival. Following up on the 2022 Wellness EP (re-released in 2023 in an expanded edition), The Tower is now available to pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.

An InterView with Urban Heat members Jonathan Horstmann, Paxel Foley, and Kevin Naquin will be appearing in ReGen very soon.





Urban Heat

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)