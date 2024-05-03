



Portland gothic metal act Unto Others has returned with a new single and music video, titled “Butterfly.” Now signed to Century Media Records, the song serves as a prelude to the band’s forthcoming material, produced/mixed by Tom Dalgety (Killing Joke, Opeth, Rammstein, The Cult); the band comments that the song’s themes address “the choices we make everyday, do we create or destroy, do we lift up or put down. Do we do this to ourselves, or others. The listener can decide.” Starring Luydmila Marchenko and Janine Czajka, the video for “Butterfly” was directed and edited by Zev Deans, while the single is available via most major digital platforms. “Butterfly” marks the first new material from Unto Others since 2021’s acclaimed Strength album, which was followed up by that year’s “I Believe in Halloween” and the Strength II … Deep Cuts EP in 2023. The band will be embarking on a European tour this August, which includes performances at such festivals as Wacken, Zappenduster, Leyendas Del Rock, Brutal Assault, Alcatraz Music, and Dynamo Metal Fest; the tour follows a pair of U.S. performances in Portland on May 10 and Salt Lake City on May 17. A full listing of live dates and ticket links can be found via the Unto Others website.





Unto Others

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Century Media Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)