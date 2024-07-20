



Unto Others has announced the release of Never, Neverland, the latest studio album from the Portland gothic metal act, and the band’s debut with Century Media Records. Following up on 2021’s Strength and 2019’s Mana, this marks the band’s third full-length effort, with Tom Dalgety (Killing Joke, Opeth, Rammstein, The Cult) handling production and mixing duties. Written in the wake of the pandemic, founder and vocalist/guitarist Gabriel Franco explains that the goal of the album was to firmly establish the band’s identity after originally becoming known as Idle Hands; “At the end of it, I was burnt out, full of anxiety and raw nerves,” Franco comments, with Dalgety’s production helping to solidify that exhaustion into exaltation. From the album comes the latest single, “Angel of the Night,” which Franco says is the closest Unto Others has come to creating a gothic power ballad, praising guitarist Sebastian Silva for the solo.







“Angel of the Night” follows up on the “Butterfly” and “Raigeki 雷撃” singles, with Never, Neverland due to be released via Century Media Records on September 20. Pre-orders for the album in digital, CD, and vinyl formats are now available through Bandcamp and the Century Media webstore, with the latter available in multiple variants including standard, picture disc, and light pink; a 24-bit HD audio version of the album is also available to pre-order on Bandcamp.







Unto Others will be performing live in Europe through the month of August, with multiple festival stops including Wacken Open Air, Zappenduster, Alcatraz Music, Fekete Zaj, Dynamo Metal, Leyendas Del Rock, and Brutal Assault. Then from October 28 to December 14, the band will perform throughout North America, with stopes including Seattle, Vancouver, Detroit, Toronto, Denver, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Houston, Montreal, Boston, New York City, Wichita, Las Vegas, Orlando, Silver Spring, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Unto Others website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)