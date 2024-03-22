



2024 is proving to be a busy year for Brooklyn harsh industrial artist Brandon Gallagher under his Trace Amount moniker; he’s already completed a touring cycle with Federal Prisoner label mate Greg Puciato and fellow noisemaker King Yosef, and will soon be hitting the road again with Choke Chain for a series of U.S. and Canadian dates. On top of that, today marks the release of his latest EP, titled Simulation Fetish, following up on his highly acclaimed 2022 debut Anti-Body Language; mixed by the legendary Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly, Delerium) and with additional pre-production by Fade Kainer (Statiqbloom), the three-track EP features the “Living Accessory” single released this past January, and includes two additional tracks, all written and produced by Gallagher. The Simulation Fetish EP is now available digitally via Bandcamp. The upcoming tour with Choke Chain runs from April 2-14, with stops including Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, Montral, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Cincinnati, Atlanta, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the Trace Amount and Choke Chain websites. Choke Chain most recently released the Mortality album via Phage Tapes on September 22, 2023.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)