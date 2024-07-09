



Robert Alfons has announced the release of his latest studio effort under the guise of TR/ST with the release of the new single, “All At Once.” Following up on the May reveal of “Soon,” both songs will be featured on the forthcoming Performance album, due to arrive on September 13 via Dais Records; this marks the artist’s first full-length release with the label, having joined the Dais ranks in late 2023 and releasing the self-titled EP in January of this year. Performance will see Aldons further pursuing the psychodramatic synthpop that TR/ST has become known for, with its title referring to his “intrinsically performative nature” as described by a friend in an offhand remark. Pre-orders for Performance in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the latter appearing in standard black, clear yellow, and yello-in-clear variants, are available now through Bandcamp and the Dais webstore. TR/ST will then set forth on a series of European tour dates from September 30 to October 19, with stops including Prague, Warsaw, Leipzig, Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Copenhagen, and more; the tour will conclude on October 23 with a performance at Evolutionary Arts Hackney (EartH) in London. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the TR/ST website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)