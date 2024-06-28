



After pursuing more introspective themes on the band’s previous single, European synthpop duo Close to Monday aims right for the dancefloor with “Leaves.” Released today, June 28, via most major digital outlets, the song is the latest entry in the band’s monthly series, with its lyrical themes retaining the emotive core of past output; referring to themselves as “explorers of emotional states,” Ann and Alexander present their more club-oriented side with “Leaves,” calling the song a “tribute to those moments of reflection when the past feels close and the present feels fleeting,” the symbolism of falling leaves representing time and inevitable change. “Leaves” marks the fourth single release from Close to Monday in 2024, following up on “Phantom,” “Stranger,” and “First Class.” Furthermore, Ann and Alexander are currently scheduling a U.S. tour to take place this fall, with dates soon to be announced.





Close to Monday

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)