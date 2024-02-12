



One certainly can’t accuse Justin Pearson or his compatriots of laziness – the second album from Planet B was only just released to the public with the band now announcing a split EP with fellow synth/punk act N8NOFACE. Due for release on March 1 via Three One G Records, the EP begins with three tracks from N8NOFACE showcasing the artist’s Chicano-flavored blend of punk, hip-hop, and synth-laden darkwave, followed by two tracks from Planet B; those two tracks see the band collaborating with Mexican/American synthpop and EBM artist Mariana A. Saldaña – a.k.a. Ms.BOAN – to make for a spirited and cathartic stylistic blend throughout the EP. The N8NOFACE / Planet B feat. Ms.BOAN EP will be released in digital and vinyl formats; one track from each artist can be previewed now, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp and the Three One G webstore. Digital editions include a special bonus track, the Planet B remix of N8NOFACE’s EP track “Makes Me Wanna Scream.”







Planet B released the Fiction Prediction album on February 9, featuring collaborations with CrowJane, Tommy Meehan, Ric Scales, D-Styles, Kent Osborne, Josie Cotton, and more. Ms.BOAN had previously collaborated with electronic act Boy Harsher on the “MACHINA” single from the latter’s 2022 soundtrack album The Runner. She is half of the Los Angeles-based band BOAN with José Cota, with the pair having toured and performed numerous festivals following the 2015 release of MENTIRAS. Most recently, N8NOFACE released the Collusion and Hz/Eto EPs on February 2. He is currently scheduled to perform on February 14 at Zebulon in Los Angeles, and will then serve as the support act for Limp Bizkit’s Loserville Tour this summer.

N8NOFACE

Planet B

BOAN

Three One G Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)