



May 29 saw the release of “Good Filth,” the third single from Dominican dark electro artist Luci Ferrum. Wrought with sexual metaphors, the song is a lyrical exploration of the depths of hate that can be felt toward someone once loved, with the artist stating clearly, “All damage you do will eventually come back to you.” The song further addresses the intensity of such emotions and the divides between the extremes of love and hate, each being one step away from the other. “Good Filth” also expands upon the overarching themes of Luci Ferrum’s forthcoming eXGF EP, with each song sharing the same initials of G.F. – “Good Filth,” “Golden Flower,” and “God Forgives.” She goes on to say of the EP’s title, “An ex… Girlfriend? Good Faith? Great Fuck?,” the end result delving into “what used to be, but no longer is.” Due to arrive in July 2024, the exGF EP will also include additional remixes created by artists based in other parts of the world, with additional details to be revealed at a later time. “Good Filth” is available now on Bandcamp and Spotify, and follows up on Ferrum’s “Take Me” and “Devil Got Nothing On Me” singles, released in April and February of this year, respectively.





