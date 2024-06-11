



With a new album currently in the works, The Browning has released a new single and music video, titled “Deceiver.” to hint at what’s in store. As the electro/metal band’s third single since signing with independent imprint FiXT, the trio describes the song as an anthem for those disillusioned by “the people in power,” who abuse wealth and authority to manipulate the masses for their own insidious agendas; “why do people still trust what they say about anything,” The Browning asks, with the song also drawing inspiration in its German spoken word segments from Rammstein’s “Du Hast.” The accompanying video was filmed by Hunter Madison and edited by The Browning frontman and founder Jonny McBee, showcasing the furious energy of the group’s live performances. Now available on Bandcamp and most major digital outlets, “Deceiver” follows up on the “HIVEMIND” single released earlier this year, and 2023’s “Poison,” all serving as teasers for a full-length album to arrive later in 2024; the new record follows up on End of Existence, releaed in December of 2021 via Spinefarm Records. A title for the new album has not yet been revealed.









