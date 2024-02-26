



February 23 saw the release of Sound Vagabond, the aptly titled new album from trip-hop and downtempo electro artist Eric Hilton. “This record is like a sound collage, with 60% samples and 40% live instruments,” Hilton explains, having created the album as a sonic travelogue inspired by his visit to Valparaíso, Chile, the samples primarily found in the public domain. Best known as one of the co-foudners of Thievery Corporation, Hilton’s global vision has been a major component throughout his entire oeuvre, with Sound Vagabond evoking his memories of places both real and imagined, preceded by the “Midnight Milan,” “Closer,” and “Poppy Fields” singles, all of which appear on the album; available now via Montserrat House in digital and vinyl formats through Bandcamp and all major digital platforms, the album follows up on 2022’s Lost Dialect and Hilton’s Coraz​ó​n Kintsugi collaboration with vocalist Natalia Clavier, released in September of 2023.





