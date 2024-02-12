



After licensing and distributing the acclaimed Stockholm post-punk and darkwave act’s last album for the North American market, Metropolis Records now officially adds Then Comes Silence to its roster of artists. What then could be a better topic for the group’s seventh album than friendship and unity? Trickery will be the first worldwide release with the eminent imprint, with the “Ride or Die” single serving as the first taste of what the trio of Alex Svenson, Jonas Fransson, and Hugo Zombie have to offer – what Metropolis’ Jim Smith calls, “a refinement of the band’s signature sound, a focused distillation of everything TCS has released to date.” Svenson expresses his and the band’s excitement at signing with Metropolis for Trickery, reiterating the album’s themes of belonging to a group – a tribe – and emphasizing the dark electronics and rocking essence of Then Comes Silence. Mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies) and mastered by Svante Forsbäck / Chartmakers (Rammstein, Ville Valo, Apocalyptica), the album was recorded by Jörgen Wall (Jay-Jay Johanson, The Hellacopters) at Kapsylen Studio in Stockholm over the course of three days. The “Ride or Die” single will be released digitally on March 1, with Trickery to follow on April 5 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; the album release coincides with Then Comes Silence’s North American tour with Vision Video throughout March and April, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available via the band’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)