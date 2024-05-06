



2023 saw the return of The Sisters of Mercy as the dark alternative rock act conducted its first tour of North America in over 14 years; now, Andrew Eldritch and company is taking to the road once again with the announcement of a fall tour, featuring a new band lineup – with longtime guitarist, backing vocalist, and bassist Ben Christo and the ever faithful Doktor Avalanche (the group’s affectionate term for drum machines), the band now sees the return of former member Chris Catalyst, along with guitarist and backing vocalist Kai (also of British/Japanese progressive metal act Esprit D’Air); Catalyst had initially served with The Sisters from 2005 to 2019, and is currently a member of Swedish metal act Ghost. With tickets going on sale on Friday, May 10, and pre-sales beginning on the preceding Wednesday, the tour will run from September 14-October 26, with stops including Detroit, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, and Canadian stops in Vancouver and Toronto. Joining The Sisters as support act for this tour will be Blaqk Audio – the dark electronic duo of AFI’s Davey Havok and Jade Puget, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available via LiveNation.





The Sisters of Mercy

Website

Ben Christo

Website, Facebook, Instagram

Kai/Espirit D’Air

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Chris Catalyst

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Blaqk Audio

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)