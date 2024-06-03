



The Silverblack has revealed the music video for “Serenades of Hate,” the title track to the Italian industrial/metal group’s forthcoming album. Described by the band as “one of the most balanced tracks on the album,” the song is a prime example of The Silverblack’s dark allure – melodic synths, gothic verses, and an aggressive chorus of electrified rock and metal atmosphere, produced by NeroArgento; “As soon as we finished recording, we decided it was going to be the title track,” the band continues, “it being an extremely complete, solid, and overall balanced song showcasing all the different aspects of our sound.” The accompanying video, directed by NeroArgento, depicts vocalist Infernalizer writing along in a candle-lit room, the ambiance evoking the song’s gothic undertones. “Serenades of Hate” marks the fourth single from the new album, following “Count the Stitches,” “D.O.A.,” and “Blood Eagle,” with “Apocalypse Now” to follow at the end of June. Due to arrive on October 25 via darkTunes Music Group, Serenades of Hate marks the sixth full-length album from The Silverblack, following up on 2022’s Judgment. The Silverblack is also confirmed to be performing at this year’s Hellsinki Industrial Festival taking place on November 8-10.





The Silverblack

darkTunes Music Group

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)