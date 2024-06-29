



Crossover artist/producer NeroArgento has presented his audience with a double-header with both a solo single, and the latest from The Silverblack. From the band’s forthcoming album is the fifth oggering, “Apocalypse Now,” along with its accompanying music video, in which the band addresses humanity’s downfall and the need to enjoy the last days while we can. NeroArgento describes the song as “a manifest of the times we’re living in; mankind has clearly gone batshit crazy, there is no possible future except extinction, the signs are all out there but nobody even cares anymore, so enjoy the end of days before being wiped from the face of the earth completely.” Directed by Gabriele Testa, the video depicts actor Daniele Esposito being pursued by an unseen force through the city streets and then the woods at night, coming upon a decrepit and seemingly abandoned house, his expression one of constant fear and despair, interspersed with footage of The Silverblack performing. “Apocalypse Now” will be featured on the band’s sixth full-length album Serenades of Hate, due to arrive on October 25 via darkTunes Music Group; other singles from the record include “Blood Eagle,” “D.O.A.,” “Count the Stitches,” and the title track “Serenades of Hate.”











Following up on 2022’s Land of Silence, NeroArgento has also released his solo single “The Sleepwalker,” further demonstrating his exploration of melodic and atmospheric electronics melded with heavy guitar-laden metal. Just as with The Silverblack, the song serves as the artist’s vision of a utopian apocalypse, the single’s cover art and video drenched in red. Both “The Sleepwalker” and “Apocalypse Now” were released on Friday, June 28.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)