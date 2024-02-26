



In the two years since the Italian industrial/metal act’s last album, band members Infernalizer and NeroArgento had been primarily focused on their respective solo outings. Now, The Silverblack has returned with the reveal of a new single and video, titled “Blood Eagle,” offering the first taste of the band’s forthcoming sixth album. Veering further away from the more metal predilections of past output to more deeply explore the industrial and synth-driven side of the band’s sound, with lyrics about mortality and the weight of existence; the equally stripped down video was directed, produced, and shot by NeroArgento at Knowhere Studios with mask and makeup effects by Francesco Sanseverino. Released on February 23 as a digital single, “Blood Eagle” will be followed by a series of additional singles to lead into Serenades of Hate, due for release later in 2024 via darkTunes Music Group. The Silverblack is already confirmed to be performing at this year’s Hellsinki Industrial Festival taking place on November 8-10.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)