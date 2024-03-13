



Following the release of the band’s debut album, The Shadow Majlis has revealed the music video for “Mazdur.” With its title translating to “laborer,” the song lyrically addresses founder and chief songwriter Ali Jafri’s grief at the loss of his seven-year-old son Oisín in September 2022, with Jafri stating, “Existing became hard labour for him” and that he “watched how hard it was for Oisin to fight his losing battle to cancer, all the changes and adjustments.” Just as the album is titled The Departure, so too does the music represent a departure from the norm as it blends post-punk and dark electro with Eastern modes to emphasize The Shadow Majlis’ inherently neo-global mindset of music without limits; the song further incorporates classical guitar, David J’s dub bass lines, and the sounds of an MRI occuring in the coda, with Jafri explaining that it was “a good place for some of the angst I was feeling and that Oisin was feeling.” Also appearing on the recording are drummer Rakesh Tewari (Jaffa Road, The Special Interest Group), cellist Anne Bourne (Loreena McKennit, Jane Siberry), tabla by Ravi Naimpally (Niyaz, Constantinople), and synthesizers by producer David Bottrill. The Departure was released on February 27; produced and mixed by Bottrill, the album also features various instrumental contributions by Mark Gemini Thwaite (Peter Murphy, Tricky, The Mission), Olena Tsybulska (DakhaBrakha), Soriah, Pankaj Mishra, Kerem Koktas, Selmanpak Ayduz, Oscar Adams-Jafri, Zayn Jafri, and Oisin. “Mazdur” marks the fifth lyric video from The Departure following “Deer in the Headlights,” “The Way Home,” “The Departure (Kolyskova),” and “Swallowed By the Sky.”









The Shadow Majlis

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)