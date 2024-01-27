



After a considerable absence, Ric Peters returns to the world of music with the debut single from his latest endeavor, Other Gods. “Basically, I had taken a break from creating for myself for years,” the Baltimore-based musician explains, forming Other Gods in March of 2023 after having his creativity revitalized through collaboration with friend Jeff Martin; the project, called Visors and now signed with Icons Creating Evil Art, also involved Chad Hugo and DJ Dan, with Peters further stating, “Jeff would send me ideas for opinions. Eventually, that led to me working on helping him shape some of those ideas with production suggestions.” With Other Gods, Peters seeks to highlight strong female voices from around the world, while further exploring the pop sensibilities that adorned The Perfects. For the “Fantasy” debut single, Peters brought in vocalist Sparkly Heart, with the song’s themes of “the struggle between illusion and reality” offered a prime visual accompaniment with the A.I.-generated video. Other Gods promises more music to appear throughout 2024, while “Fantasy” is available now on all major platforms.





Other Gods

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)