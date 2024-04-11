



I’ve always liked the west coast,” says The Mission founder Wayne Hussey as the prominent goth/rock and post-punk band is gearing up for a run of west coast tour dates. From April 28 to May 16, the tour follows the band’s six weeks across the U.S. in 2023, which included a festival appearance that was sadly shut down due to an electrical storm; expressing his love of the California weather, having lived there for several years in the late ’90s, Hussey states, “I hope we don’t get a storm like they did last year though, because that would make it feel like a Northern European festival.” He goes on to add, “Gotta say that the west coast is generally among the best looking audiences, so that’s reason enough, I’d say, for liking to tour there.” With stops including Las Vegas, Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, San Francisco, Vancouver, Calgary, and more, the tour also will see The Mission performing on May 11 in Pasadena as part of the Cruel World Festival; the band will then return to Europe with shows scheduled throughout the remainder of 2024 in Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands, Poland, and Dubai. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links are available via The Mission’s website.

Hussey is also hinting at the possibility of new studio material to follow up on the band’s 2016 album Another Fall from Grace, saying that “It’s about time, don’t you think?” Currently in the writing stages, he hopes for a new album to be ready for a 2026 release to commemorate the band’s 40th anniversary. “How the hell have we survived? I shouldn’t say that really, should I? It’s tempting fate, isn’t it?” Throughout the band’s tenure, the lineup has included the likes of Mark Gemini Thwaite (Peter Murphy, MGT, PIG), Rob Holliday (Sulphur, Gary Numan, Marilyn Manson), Andy Cousin (All About Eve, Seeing Stars), Richard Vernon (Ricky Warwick, MGT), and is currently comprised of Hussey, bassist Craig Adams (The Sisters of Mercy, The Cult), guitarist Simon Hinkler, and drummer Alex Baum.

The Mission

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)