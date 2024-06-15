



Following the release of two EPs earlier this year, The Joy Thieves will be celebrating it’s fifth anniversary with a new album, titled Spilt Milk. Named for the song that was featured in the aforementioned EPs The Heart of the Worm and Return to Needle Park, along with the latter’s “Digging Deeper,” Spilt Milk marks the Chicago collective’s sophomore full-length effort after 2021’s American Parasite, produced by Dan Milligan and James Scott, with additional recording and engineering by Matthew Lee Clark, and artwork by Greg Rolfes of Eleven12 Design & Photography. Due for release on June 28 in digital and CD formats via Armalyte Industries, the album arrives five years to the day after the This Will Kill That debut EP; supplementing the seven original tracks are a trio of additional remixes by Neuroplastic, I Out, and Walter “Stabwalt” Flakus (Stabbing Westward). Furthermore, a music video for “Spilt Milk” has been revealed, directed by longtime collaborator Joel Lopez at Lumbra Productions, with the band featuring Clark on vocals, Scott on guitar along with Jeff Harris, Amy Abramite on bass, and David Suycott on drums. Now available to pre-order on Bandcamp, Spilt Milk can also be purchased in a deluxe two-disc set that includes the You Cannot Steal What’s Already Gone companion CD of remixes by Consolidated, Seething Akira, i!, Dogtablet, Amaranth, and more, and includes a limited edition 11″ x 17″ poster.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)