



With a new album and a momentous anniversary to celebrate, The Jesus and Mary Chain has revealed the new single, with “Chemical Animal” seeing the brothers Reid in a particularly reflective mood. “Our work on our autobiography definitely bled into our work on the album,” says Jim Reid, explaining that the song refers to the band’s past issues with drug abuse, calling it a biological curse and a once driving force that results in a more instinctual way of working; “One effect is that it made me aware of how our brains, who we are, how we feel, and what we do, depend on our neural chemistry, a chemistry beyond our control.”







The preceding “jamcod” single also addressed the band’s past, referring to the infmous 1998 performance at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, which subsequently led to the breakup of The Jesus and Mary Chain; the band reunited in 2007, performing live sporadically until the 2017 release of Damage and Joy. Due to arrive on March 8 via Fuzz Club, Glasgow Eyes marks The Jesus and Mary Chain’s eighth studio album, with pre-orders now available digitally on Bandcamp, and in CD and multiple limited edition vinyl variants through Rough Trade.







Additionally, The Jesus and Mary Chain will be embarking on an extensive European and U.K. tour, beginning on March 22 in Manchester and concluding on April 25 in Luxembourg; stops on the tour include London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Paris, and more. The band will then subsequently perform in Pasadena, CA as part of the Cruel World Festival on May 11, the Tomavistas Festival in Madrid on May 24, and the Vodafone Paredes de Coura in Portugal in August. A full listing of live dates and ticket links can be found on The Jesus and Mary Chain’s website.

The Jesus and Mary Chain

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Fuzz Club

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)