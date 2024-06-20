



With the band having released its eighth album this past March, The Jesus and Mary Chain has announced dates for a North American tour to take place this fall. The tour will see the band co-headlining with fellow ’80s alternative and post-punk act The Psychedelic Furs, the influential powerhouses to perform in such cities as Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Rochester, Detroit, Milwaukee, Chicago, Omaha, Seattle, Denver, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Toronto, and more from September 29 to November 9; joining the bands as support will be special guest and Slumberland artist Frankie Rose. March 22 saw the release of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s Glasgow Eyes on Fuzz Club Records, from which “Silver Strings” was the latest single; the Ambar Navarro directed video features Izzy Glaudini of L.A. band Automatic. 2020’s Made of Rain marked the first new album from The Psychedelic Furs since 1991’s World Outside, followed the next year by the “Evergreen” single; since then, the band has perfomed live, while founding vocalist Richard Butler co-wrote several songs with Martin Gore on Depeche Mode’s 2023 Memento Mori album. Longtime member and saxophonist Mars Williams passed away on November 20, 2023, while drummer Zack Alford (The B-52’s, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen) joined in 2021 when the band resumed touring. Frankie Rose released Love as Projection, her seventh solo album, in March of 2023. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on The Jesus and Mary Chain’s website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)