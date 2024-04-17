



COP International has announced the release of Where the Deep Ends, the third full-length effort from German alternative act The Halo Trees. The album marks the culmination of three years of work, with lyrical topics addressing vocalist Sascha Blach’s observations and queries about finding meaning in a strange world; themes of happiness, nostalgia, love, and truth are expounded upon, encouraging listeners to philosophize and delve into deeper meanings, backed by the group’s melancholic and atmospheric blend of post-punk, electronic, indie, alt., and even progressive rock. Furthermore, Blach has authored a book of poetry, commentary, short stories, and images to accompany the album, with both to be available together as a physical package. Due to arrive on June 7, Where the Deep Ends follows up on 2021’s Summergloom, with pre-orders for the album in digital and physical formats to be made available at a later date; the album is comprised of 10 tracks, including the singles “Stray(nger)” and “Happy Man.”













