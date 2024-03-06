



Written and recorded over a three year period, The Book of Drood marks the fourth full-length studio effort from the experimental Denver-based act. Now comprised of the trio of Daniel Watts, Nathan Jamiel, and Hayden Peltier, The Drood has returned to the experimental industrial and psych-tinged art rock that first defined the band before 2023’s Superposition saw the band taking a noisy ambient direction; as such, the new album sees bassist Peltier and drummer Watts supplementing Jamiel’s ethereal vocals and cinematic sonic constructions with deep grooves that the band likens to such albums as SPK and Spiritualized, calling it “music for the discriminating psychonaut.” Making a guest appearance on “Determinism” on synths and vocals is Randall Frazier (Orbit Service, The Legendary Pink Dots), with the album preceded in February by the “Static Time” single and music video, created by Wizardhead. Mixed by Watts and Peltier, and mastered by Peltier with Anatoly “Tokee” Grinberg, The Book of Drood was released on March 1 and is now available digitally via Bandcamp.









The Drood

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)