



Even after more than a century, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari remains one of cinema’s most crowning achievements – a seminal work of German Expressionism whose influence is still felt today, considered by many critics and scholars to be a first for horror, cult, and arthouse cinema. Now, Birmingham musician/composer Andrew Spackman (Sad Man) is paying homage to the 1920 silent film as The Dark Jazz Project announces a new soundtrack album; with the band’s fervent mix of harsh and noisy electronics with dark ambience and freeform jazz improvisation, the album’s seven tracks seeks to mirror the film’s dark narrative of a mad hypnotist who brainwashes a somnambulist into committing a series of gruesome murders, eventually culminating in a twist ending. Directed by Robert Wiene and written by Hans Janowitz and Carl Mayer, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari in its native German) stars Conrad Veidt as the iconic somnambulist Cesare and Werner Krauss as the titular hypnotist, with its fantastical and bizarre visual style designed by Hermann Warm, Walter Reimann, and Walter Röhrig. The Dark Jazz Project’s soundtrack is due to be released on April 26 via Irregular Patterns; as the film has been in the public domain, a version featuring the soundtrack will also be released on that date. On February 16 of this year, ex-Kraftwerk member Karl Bartos also released a soundtrack accompaniment, now available on Bandcamp.

The Dark Jazz Project/Andrew Spackman

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)