



With 2024 marking the band’s thirtieth anniversary, The Dandy Warhols have unleashed a new single of darkly psychedelic guitar-heavy alternative noise, titled “Danzig with Myself.” Following up on the “Summer of Hate” single released this past fall, the new song serves as the second taste of what the forthcoming ROCKMAKER has to offer, with vocalist/guitarist Courtney Taylor-Taylor commenting that the song began with a riff “that either sounded like Misfits or Danzig, and then got slowed down.” As such, the title’s distinct play on words became, as Taylor-Taylor states, “just too good to replace.” Aiding and abetting the band on this track is Frank Black (The Pixies, Black Francis, Frank Black and the Catholics) performing guitar alongside Taylor-Taylor and Peter Holmström, while bassist Zia McCabe and drummer Brent DeBoer hold the rhythm section. “Danzig with Myself” is accompanied by a colorful lyric video edited by Chris Thompson.







Mixed by Jagz Kooner (Massive Attack, Garbage) and mastered by DJ/producer Keith Tenniswood (Primal Scream, David Holmes), ROCKMAKER is due for released on March 15 via Sunset Blvd. Records. Taylor-Taylor describes the album as “the manifestation of our desire to hear a record of heavy raw punk and metal guitar riffs,” going on to say that it is “generally what we want somebody else to make but since they never do, we have to.” ROCKMAKER follows up on 2020’s Tafelmuzik Means More When You’re Alone, with pre-orders now available. The band is also planning to tour in support of the album from March 4-19; stops on the tour include Boston, Philadephia, New York, Toronto, Montral, St. Louis, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on The Dandy Warhols’ website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)