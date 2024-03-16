



With Friday, March 15 seeing the release of the alt. rock band’s latest album, The Dandy Warhols celebrate with the fourth single from ROCKMAKER, titled “I Will Never Stop Loving You.” Referred to by vocalist Courtney Taylor-Taylor as “the only true ‘love song’ I have ever written,” the songs features additional vocals by Debbie Harry (Blondie), her bright and airy tone contrasting with Taylor-Taylor’s darkly sinister rasp – “Dark as it may be,” he explains, “I truly believe it represents love and what the word means to many people,” the ambience projecting both adoration and obsession in equal measure. Of Harry’s contribution, he goes on to say, “Debbie’s voice elevated this song to a level that nothing else could possibly have done.”







“I Will Never Stop Loving You” follows up on the preceding singles from ROCKMAKER, namely “I’d Like to Help You with Your Problem” featuring guitars by Slash (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver), “Danzig with Myself” featuring Frank Black (The Pixies, Black Francis), and “Summer of Hate.” Produced by Taylor-Taylor with guitarist/keyboardist Peter Holmström, the album was released via Sunset Blvd. Records, and is available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Furthermore, The Dandy Warhols are in the midst of the final tour stops in support of the album, with a full listing of remaining dates and ticket links available via the band’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)