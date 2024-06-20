



In 1984, having released an EP and a single, Death Cult would rebrand itself as The Cult, releasing the Dreamtime debut album and beginning a journey away from the post-punk and proto-goth atmospheres of the previous incarnation to become one of the U.K.’s most formidable hard rock acts. This past November saw vocalist/songwriter Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy paying tribute to those early roots with the Death Cult 40th anniversary tour; now, the time has come for The Cult to look back on its current form as the band has announced a series of European and North American dates. The European leg of the 8424 Tour takes place from July 11 to August 9, followed by Canadian dates from September 4-19, and then U.S. dates in Oregon, Washington, and California from September 21 to October 1, concluding with a U.K. run from October 21 to November 5. A full listing of tour dates can be found on The Cult’s website, with the North American dates and ticket links – including VIP information – to go live on Friday, June 21 at 10:00am local time. The band will continue touring in 2025, with more U.S. dates to be announced at a later time. The Cult’s 40th anniversary tour follows the release this past February of a vinyl reissue of Dreamtime, the band’s 1984 debut album, via Beggars Banquet. The band’s lineup has shifted numerous times over the years, with founders Astbury and Duffy remaining at the core of The Cult; currently, the band also includes drummer John Tempesta (Powerman 5000, Rob Zombie, Scum of the Earth), bassist Charlie Jones (Page and Plant, Goldfrapp, Siouxsie Sioux), and keyboardist Mike Mangan (Gilby Clarke, Glenn Hughes, Big Organ Trio).

The Cult

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Beggars Banquet Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)