



“All You Take From Me” marks the latest single from the Chicago industrial and electro/rock act The Children’s Crusade. Lyrically, the song is an anthem of retribution, with founder, guitarist/vocalist, and songwriter Jason Schmal taking aim at manipulative aggressors “who took away your sense of self, and finally giving them what they deserve.” Available now on Spotify, “All You Take From Me” also compiles the last four singles from The Children’s Crusade, including “For You,” “Mechanical Love,” and a 2.0 version of “Confess,” as well as an instrumental demo version of “All You Take From Me.” The band is currently working on the Black, Bruised, and Broken Down full-length debut. Furthermore, The Children’s Crusade will be performing a free art and music show on Saturday, April 27 to promote the new single at Abnormal House in Chicago; rounded out by guitarist Max Hatlem and keyboardist Oscar Peck-Dorr, the band will be joined by Morbid Circle, Taste Rubber, Duke Hooligan and more, with the show presented by Rats Pizza Records.









