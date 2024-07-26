



The Children’s Crusade has been steadily building up a sizeable repertoire putting a modern spin on the classic electro/rock sounds of the ’80s and early ’90s. Today, July 26 sees the release of a new EP from the band shining a spotlight on a short set of remixes – a glitchy, sample-laden dance mix of “Mechanical Love,” the Holy remix of “Confess” by Faulty Radiator, and Apothecurio’s Burn remix of “For You.” Remixes Vol. 1 is now available to stream on Spotify, with the original versions of the three tracks featured on the All That You Take From Me EP, released on April 26 of this year. The Children’s Crusade continues to record and perform throughout Chicago and the surrounding area, with more singles and music videos in the works, as well as a full-length album, titled Black, Bruised, and Broken Down.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)