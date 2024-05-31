



Following the release of the band’s latest single, The Children’s Crusade has unveiled the music video for “All You Take From Me.” Directed and edited by Tony Godinez, the video utilizes footage shot around the electro/rock band’s hometown of Chicago, along with recent live shows – including the April 27 performance at Abnormal House celebrating the single’s release – achieving a raw and lo-fi energy that hearkens back to the band’s influences from the ’80s and early ’90s underground scene. “All You Take From Me” is described by founder, guitarist/vocalist, and songwriter Jason Schmal as a song about retribution against manipulators, the song being the latest example of the forthcoming album from The Children’s Crusade, title Black, Bruised, and Broken Down. Available now on Spotify, “All You Take From Me” also compiles the last four singles from The Children’s Crusade, including “For You,” “Mechanical Love,” and a 2.0 version of “Confess,” as well as an instrumental demo version of “All You Take From Me.”





The Children’s Crusade

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)