



The Chameleons – a.k.a. Chameleons UK – has been a longstanding and influential entity in post-punk, with 2021 seeing founder and frontman Mark Burgess reviving the band after a considerable absence; the next year saw the release of Edge Sessions (Live From the Edge) and tours with The Mission and Theatre of Hate. Now, the band has announced its first new material in more than 20 years with the Where Are You? EP; “The question about new music is one I had been asked the most from people coming to the shows,” Burgess explains, “a great many of whom weren’t even born when those records were originally made, but nevertheless were excited and inspired by the music enough to catch multiple shows on multiple tours.” Where Are You? features three brand new songs that combine a modern approach with the Chameleons’ trademark hooks and Burgess’ recognizable vocals, the singer/bassist stating that after the 2017 death of original drummer John Lever and the departure of original guitarist Dave Fielding in 2003, “I felt we were a proper band capable of creating some interesting and exciting music.” He also says the process was daunting and caused some trepidation, but that The Chameleons are moving beyond the status of a legacy act to produce something fresh and current. Produced by the band with Christophe Bride and mastered by Guy Massey, the Where Are You? EP will be released via Metropolis Records and Strange Times Entertainment on May 24, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp; the EP marks the first new material from the group since 2001’s Why Call It Anything.

Less than a week later, The Chameleons will embark on a North American tour from May 30-August 17, with stops including San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Denver, Houston, Pittsburg, Boston, Tucson, Albuquerque, Dallas, New York, Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto, and more. Besides the new EP, the tour will be a celebration of the 1986 Strange Times album, with Burgess commenting, “For one thing, the album marked a significant evolution by the band both in its sound and the maturity of the writing. Secondly, it’s a challenging album to perform live and thus, it’s much more fun to play. When all is said and done, we look forward to recreating this particular album for our North American fans!” A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on The Chameleons’ website. The group currently consists of Burgess on vocals and bass, guitarist Stephen Rice, keyboardist Danny Ashberry, and drummer Todd Demma.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)