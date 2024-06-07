



S.P.O.C.K. vocalist Aaron Sutcliffe – a.k.a. Johan “Yo-Haan” Malmgren – and Bo Magnusson of industrial and post-punk act The Below have released a new collaborative EP, titled Immutable Decay, along with a music video for the opening track, “90 Seconds to Midnight.” Driven by harsh metallic and percussive soundscapes, the EP delves into unsettling themes revolving around the corruption of our environment and the resulting fear and uncertainty; “The world is in a dire state,” The Below comments, pointing out fear-mongering politicians, climate-related disasters, and the suffering of civilians as key topics on the EP, with previous singles like “No Place is Safe” and “Artificial Lights (Dystopian Haze)” specifically addressing the realities of war in Gaza and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, respectively. The video for “90 Seconds to Midnight” was shot, directed, and edited at Good Evening Pasadena! by Anders Larsson. Immutable Decay was released today, June 7, and is available now as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)