



After bringing The Anix full circle with a string of releases that hearkened back to the band’s ’90s roots, Brandon Smith is moving forward with the forthcoming Voltage album. “Shadow” presents the latest single from the new album, which Smith describes as “inspired by the early 2000s culture and sound,” blending melancholic atmospheres with sludgy electronics and alt. rock grit. Thematically, the song exploes the dark side of our personalities, the “Shadow” side of ourselves that the world rarely sees; “Psychological studies show that for every positive, or useful trait we posses, we have counteractive negative ones that we battle with throughout our lives,” Smith comments, “Some learn to work with these traits, some use them to their benefits, and some hide them away.” Released today, May 28, the song is available on Bandcamp, along with a visualizer on YouTube.











“Shadow” follows up on the “Gravity” single released in April, marking the second taste of what Voltage will be offering. Due to arrive in late 2024 via FiXT, the album is The Anix’s sixth full-length release with the independent imprint after 2023’s Nightvision; in the interim, remixes for that album’s “Missile,” “Cut Me,” and “Spit You Out” closed 2023 out, followed by the February 2024 collaborative “Crawl” single with fellow electro-rockers Julien-K.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)