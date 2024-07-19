



It’s been nearly six years since The Amaranth released an album of new material, releasing several singles in the interim. Now, the Kalamazoo darkwave and goth/industrial act has returned with today’s reveal of the long-awaited Gothtimism, showcasing eight original tracks, five remixes, and a cover of Peter Murphy’s “I’ll Fall with Your Knife.” Calling the album a testament to the goth/industrial community, vocalist/guitarist Ken Magerman says, “The world is a dismal and horrible place. It’s the people we share the journey with that make it worth while.” Dedicated to the memory of Joe Whitaker (The Funeral March of the Marionettes) and Adrian Auchrome (The Funhouse Collective, Machinery Of Desire), Gothtimism features guest apperances by I Ya Toyah, Dan Milligan (The Joy Thieves, Mary’s Window), Jason Corbett (ACTORS), Jean-Marc Lederman (Fad Gadget, Rohn-Lederman), Laura Bienz (Lorelei Dreaming), Sapphira Vee, Matt McIntosh (A Cloud of Ravens), Cat Hall (Dissonance), Kimberly Kornmeier (Bow Ever Down), and more; the accompanying remixes were created by Caustic, Sweat Boys, Project K11, Dread Risks, and UIU. Among the original tracks are the previously released singles “Noxious,” “Thighs,” and the title track “Gothtimist.” Mixed by guitarist/keyboardist Collin Schipper and mastered by Pete Burns (Kill Shelter), Gothtimism is now available digitally via Bandcamp; the album follows up on 2018’s Spreading the Sharred Remains of Hope, as well as the Tiny Gods Who Walk Beside Us remix companion in 2020.





The Amaranth

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)