



Thanateros has enjoyed a renewed vigor since the 2019 release of Insomnia signaled the band’s return after a decade; since then, the band has released several singles, the On Fragile Wings album, and a Best Of collection, all the while demonstrating a shift away from the folk elements that defined earlier efforts. The forthcoming Tranceforming album now reverses that trajectory as Thanateros presents a return to that blend of dark metal and traditional folk, with “I Am All” serving as the first single. Written by band founder and vocalist Ben Richter and released on June 14, the song is driven by Richter’s harmonious vocals and Christof Uhlmann’s violin melodies, with guitarist Chris Lang, bassist, MarT Møller, and drummer Jamil „Milo“ Noubani providing the rhythmic backdrop; the song is the band’s “ode to our earth, the mother goddess,” calling it the creative and binding power that permeates all of life and humanity. An accompanying video for “I Am All” futher expounds on these themes, directed by Jörg Tochtenhagen and Jörg Scheuer of BOB-MEDIA, and starring as red, white, and black goddesses Enya Richter, Maria Stettmer, and Erika Rott. Tranceforming is due to be released on October 11.









Thanateros

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)