



From London dance/punk act Test Plan comes “Walking in a Vacuum,” the band’s second single and music video. “It’s a dance song about overthinking and surrender,” says drummer/vocalist Max Mason about the song, which lyrically addresses how burying one’s emotions in the face of great turmoil can have debilitating effects; “There’s a lot to be said for resilience in life, for grinning and bearing it,” Mason continues, “This can become psychotic when you begin to actively deceive yourself, moving down the wrong path, aware of each step making things worse.” The song was recorded and mixed in the band’s practice space by Darren Jones (Gorillaz, The Fall), while the video was shot, animated, and edited by Mason, who says, “It was a deliberate effort to be artistic” and “an attempt to make something that looked sort of cursed,” though not blatantly so.











“Walking in a Vacuum” was released today, March 26, and is available digitally via Bandcamp. The song follows up on the “So Bored at Your Squat Rave” debut single, released in September of 2023. Test Plan will be headlining a single launch show for “Walking in a Vacuum” at London’s Paper Dress Vintage on Friday, March 29, with support from Brides and In Violet; tickets and additional info on the show can be found at Dice.fm .

Test Plan

Website, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)