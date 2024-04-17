Apr 2024 17

French producer Terence Fixmer has been steadily building anticipation for his new album since the advent of 2024. The Paradox in Me marks his second album with Mute/NovaMute, presenting his signature blend of propulsive rhythms and soulful melodies that he says “represents all the sounds I have within me.” The album sees Fixmer adopting a straightforward writing and production process with the focus on the textures of each instrument, and a more instinctual and spontaneous approach. Due for release on June 21, The Paradox in Me follows up on 2022’s Shifting Signals and is available for pre-order now on Bandcamp; accompanying the album is a limited edition 12-inch vinyl EP containing the six sampler tracks revealed on the Paradox 1, Paradox 2, and Paradox 3 EPs.
 

 

