



French producer Terence Fixmer has been steadily building anticipation for his new album since the advent of 2024. The Paradox in Me marks his second album with Mute/NovaMute, presenting his signature blend of propulsive rhythms and soulful melodies that he says “represents all the sounds I have within me.” The album sees Fixmer adopting a straightforward writing and production process with the focus on the textures of each instrument, and a more instinctual and spontaneous approach. Due for release on June 21, The Paradox in Me follows up on 2022’s Shifting Signals and is available for pre-order now on Bandcamp; accompanying the album is a limited edition 12-inch vinyl EP containing the six sampler tracks revealed on the Paradox 1, Paradox 2, and Paradox 3 EPs.





Terence Fixmer

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Mute

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

NovaMute

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)