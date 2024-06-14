



Alison Moyet is celebrating 40 years of being a solo artist with the release of her tenth studio album, titled Key, in which the pop, jazz, and electro chanteuse reinterprets and reworks a variety of songs from throughout her career. “I wanted to take the opportunity to look at the trajectory of the past four decades,” she explains, “and explore songs that, in their original form, were never fully realized or have had their relevance to me altered by time.” With her longtime producer/arranger Sean McGhee, the album will feature a collection of fan favorites, hit singles, deep cuts, and two new songs, all demonstrating varying levels of reinvention – some like “All Cried Out” and “Love Resurrection” are relatively close to their original incarnations, while others like “Is This Love?,” “Can’t Say It Like I Mean It,” and “This House” are rethought and revised into new arrangements reflective of Moyet’s current outlook and production sensibilities. Among the new tracks is the “Such Small Ale” single, which along with the reworked “All Cried Out” serves as the first offerings from Key; the new song was cor-written with McGhee and Suede guitarist Richard Oakes, who also performed on several of the album’s tracks. Of the album, Moyet concludes, “I hope this collection will be the key to those unopened doors. Let yourself in.”











Pre-orders for Key in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats are now available, with the album due to be released on October 4. Furthermore, snippets of the album can be heard on 40 Moyet Moments, a 40-part podcast featuring the artist in conversation with Steve Coats-Dennis, discussing her life, career, and music; two full episodes have been released at the time of this article, with the remainder to unfold in the weeks leading up to the release of Key.

In addition, Moyet will be conducting a World Tour in 2025, marking her first headlining tour since 2017. “Live work really matters to me,” Moyet says, “I can’t dial in a performance. I love the physical feeling that singing gives me. It’s totally primal and euphoric. On stage, I remember how to connect with myself.” Beginning in the U.K. and Ireland from February 16 to March 22, she will then perform throughout Europe from March 31 to April 15; additional dates for the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be announced at a later time, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available on Alison Moyet’s website.

Alison Moyet

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)