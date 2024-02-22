



Following last year’s release of the band’s full-length debut, Parisian metalcore outfit Ten56. is back with the “Good Morning” single. The band explains that the song is a statement of intent to continue experimenting and breaking free from stylistic boundaries while also balancing aggression with emotional relatability; “This track is a thank you to those who have embraced our sound and style,” says the band, “and who are waiting to see just how far we are willing to push the emotional rollercoaster.” On the lyrical front, “Good Morning” delves into introspection, despair, and salvation, supplemented by the accompanying music video directed by FLEOVISUAL. “If you or somebody close to you is suffering, seek to speak out, or to be the person to potentially save a life.”







Released today, February 22, via Out of Line Music, “Good Morning” is now available digitally on Bandcamp, marking the first new material from Ten56. after the Downer album. The Parisian quintet has been touring extensively, currently in Australia, with dates to follow in Japan, Finland, France, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, as well as a U.S. appearance at the Inkcarceration Festival in Columbus, OH this July. A full listing of tour dates can be found on Ten56.’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)