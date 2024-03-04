



The duo of Çağla and Furkan Güleray – collectively known as Ductape – has released their third full-length album, titled Echo Drama. Defining the term as “a dramatic situation that mirrors a past occurrence, referencing events within a cycle,” the album sees the Turkish band building on the darkwave and post-punk foundations of their past work, drawing heavily on personal reflectons and observations about society and the human condition; as well, the album’s energy derives from Ductape’s attitude and presentation in the live setting, having built a considerable following well beyond their roots in the bustling underground scene in Istanbul. “In this world, you can dance above your feelings,” the band further states, “even alone in your bedroom, and it has a healing effect.” Released on March 1 via Swiss Dark Nights and now available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats on Bandcamp, Echo Drama was mixed by Omer Celik and mastered by Ozan Turan. A video for the “Anafor” single was released this past February, while Echo Drama follows up on 2022’s Ruh and 2021’s Labirent; the band also released the Live at Radyo Modyan and Araf EP in 2021, along with a stream of singles since their foundation in 2019.









