



Following the release of the duo’s demo EP this past January, Feyleux has released a full-length debut album, titled Midnight Hearts. Combining varying elements of darkwave, goth, dreampop, and post-punk, the album features nine tracks, all mixed and mastered by Kurs (Valerio Rivieccio); written, performed, and recorded by Feyleux, the album also includes new versions of “Lunaria Swirls” and “Still of Summer,” both from the Exposé, as well as an additional Radio mix of the opening track, “The Empress.” Released on Friday, June 7, via Swiss Dark Nights, Midnight Hearts is available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats on Bandcamp; a music video for the Radio mix of “The Empress” was revealed on June 6.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)